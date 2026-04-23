According to *kicker*, Dortmund are likely to focus more on the 2. Bundesliga when recruiting new players. The key reason is Book, who knows the German second tier inside out from his time at SV Elversberg.
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Is BVB rethinking its transfer strategy? Borussia Dortmund is poised to embark on a bold new course under sporting director Ole Book
The benefits of this new strategy are evident. Integrating domestic players into a new environment is generally easier, and second-tier transfer fees are far lower than those in the top flight or other leading European leagues.
The specialist magazine also notes that BVB expects a keen hunger for success from these new signings—a trait many 2. Bundesliga players already possess. Going forward, ambition will once again be a key criterion in Dortmund’s transfer policy.
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Kennet Eichhorn is a strong contender at BVB.
According to reports, 16-year-old Hertha BSC midfielder Kennet Eichhorn is a “very strong candidate” for a move to Borussia Dortmund.
A technically astute midfielder who can read the game, win duels and cope physically, Eichhorn already looks capable of competing in the Bundesliga despite his tender age. His release clause is reported to reduce the fee to a modest double-digit million sum.
Nevertheless, BVB would have to fend off competition from several domestic and international suitors. Eichhorn is reportedly monitored by FC Bayern Munich, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Manchester City.
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Alexander Meyer was BVB’s final signing from the second division.
The most recent BVB signing from Germany’s second tier was backup goalkeeper Alexander Meyer, who arrived from Jahn Regensburg in summer 2022. Focusing exclusively on outfield players extends the timeline further.
To find the most recent non-goalkeeper recruit from that tier, the search must be expanded further back: Julian Weigl, who arrived from then second-division side 1860 Munich in 2015.