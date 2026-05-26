According to a report in the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, Bad Cannstatt is split over who should start in goal, with two factions emerging behind the scenes.
Translated by
Internal disagreement has surfaced at VfB Stuttgart over the goalkeeper position, with two distinct camps emerging
Head coach Sebastian Hoeneß, sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth and sporting director Christian Gentner believe the risk is too high to start the demanding season, including Champions League duties, with an inexperienced home-grown goalkeeper like Seimen.
Yet the 20-year-old Seimen has, in sporting terms, actually provided compelling reasons for making the leap. During his one-year loan spell at SC Paderborn 07, the youngster has made tremendous progress, which he crowned only on Monday with the much-celebrated promotion to the Bundesliga.
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Is there internal discord at VfB Stuttgart?
As a result, the club's hierarchy is quietly exploring the option of signing an external goalkeeper. Three high-profile candidates have been identified: FC Augsburg's Finn Dahmen, Freiburg's Noah Atubolu, and 34-year-old Bernd Leno, who previously played for the Swabians and is currently under contract with Fulham FC. A permanent move for Alexander Nübel, currently on loan from Bayern, has long been considered financially unrealistic.
However, the club's governing bodies see the situation differently: they do not want to sign a new number one from outside. Their clear stance is that doing so would block the path of the highly rated Seimen to the Stuttgart goal in the long term by placing an established rival ahead of him.
Seimen is widely regarded as a major talent.
Financially, any move for established shot-stoppers like Dahmen or, especially, Atubolu would hit VfB hard, burning through transfer funds better spread elsewhere in the squad.
Seimen is already regarded as one of Germany's top goalkeeping prospects, while Florian Hellstern, recently signed to an extended contract, is viewed as another promising young shot-stopper. The 18-year-old currently plies his trade for the reserves in the 3. Liga.
According to Bild, Hellstern is likely to follow the "Seimen path", and VfB are already exploring a loan move to the 2. Bundesliga or abroad; preliminary talks with possible suitors have already taken place.
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What does the future hold for Alexander Nübel?
What about Nübel? The three-time international goalkeeper, who is set to travel with Germany to the World Cup, has no future in Munich either. He has repeatedly stressed that he no longer wants to give up his status as the club's number one.
At Bayern, though, Manuel Neuer has just signed a new contract. The captain will mentor his understudy, Jonas Urbig, until the 22-year-old is ready to take over.
Nübel reportedly earns around €11 million per year in Munich, a salary recently shared by Stuttgart and Bayern. The 29-year-old's contract runs until 2029.
With sporting director Max Eberl still keen to reduce wage costs, Nübel's exit this summer is a priority, and a transfer fee of €20–25 million is mooted.