There is a lot of curiosity surrounding Inter's future, a feeling that arises naturally when looking at Chivu's current squad, as people try to understand how things will develop now that the 'Biscione' is well on its way to a natural transformation, a change that will allow it to grow. And in fact, this is a group that needs to look ahead, to be renewed and reinforced, a process that management and ownership have postponed for various reasons, partly to allow the dressing room to undergo a gradual transformation, and partly due to a lack of funds. Because replacements cost money. So the decision was made to move forward with Darmian and Acerbi, even when time seemed to be running out. Now, however, there is no margin for error, and Sommer, de Vrij and Mkhitaryan have been added to the two players mentioned above as certain departures, bringing the list of confirmed departures to five. The positions of Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Diouf, Dumfries, Luis Henrique and Carlos Augusto also need to be assessed. In short, the total could be substantial, and as a result, the squad could undergo a significant transformation. But how will the next transfer window really go?
Translated by
Inter, will there be a revolution in the summer? All the players who could leave
I WOULD LIKE TO BUT I CAN'T
Because it's one thing to plan to do something, but it's quite another to actually make it happen. For several seasons now, Inter's transfer market has been a case of 'I want to, but I can't': I want Lookman, but not only can I not get him, no one else is coming in to replace him. I want Koné, but I get Diouf; I want Jones, but Liverpool pulls out; I want Diaby, but he pulls out at the last second. The same goes for transfers out. Given this situation, it is difficult to imagine what will happen at Inter in the next summer transfer window, although we can assume that certain guidelines will be followed, however imaginary, but still existing in the ideals of a management that cannot afford to work only with what it actually has at its disposal. This is also because the resources made available by Oaktree are what they are, so we also need to use our imagination, thinking about each department individually.
CHANGE IN GOAL
Sommer's contract will not be renewed, and management has been flirting with Guglielmo Vicario, a goalkeeper who wants to leave Tottenham to return to Italy. Beyond the difficulties the goalkeeper is encountering in London, it will still be necessary to present a substantial cheque to snatch him away from Spurs. The swap between Sommer and Vicario seems very likely as a solution, not least because Chivu wants an experienced goalkeeper.
THE DEFENCE
At the moment, there are a couple of unforeseen circumstances that could complicate plans, issues concerning Bisseck and Carlos Augusto. The former has a contract until 2028, while the latter is still tied for four years, having just renewed last year. Renewal talks have begun with both players: Carlos Augusto has been offered a contract worth €3.2 million per season, while Bisseck has been offered a second increase in two years, with an offer of €2.5 million. Neither player has yet given an answer, suggesting two things: the first is that they do not agree with the proposed figure, and the second is that they may also make an offer. Carlos Augusto, for example, counting on the growth decree, is asking for a €4 million per season contract and at the same time is exploring other options to see if there is someone else willing to finally give him a starting spot, which he has never had at Inter, not even as a third or fifth choice. Inter are insisting on reaching an agreement with both Bisseck and Carlos Augusto.
THE MIDFIELD
Much revolves around the future of Hakan Calhanoglu, who has never hidden his desire to end his career in Turkey. It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will come up with a satisfactory offer, given that last summer, with a two-year contract between Inter and Calhanoglu, an offer arrived that annoyed Ausilio because it was so low and provocative. Next summer, there will be only one year left on the contract between Inter and Calhanoglu, so it is easy to imagine what might happen. Who will the midfielder side with? In recent months, talks were expected to begin on a contract renewal, but at the moment, the issue has not been addressed with the player's entourage.
Remaining in midfield, there is the issue of Diouf: the midfielder, who arrived from Lens for £25 million, has never been used in his position by Chivu, a clear sign of the Romanian coach's lack of confidence in him. Since the beginning of the season, he has been used almost exclusively as a right winger, with a few rare and insignificant exceptions. This situation cannot continue, as Diouf would remain an investment parked on the sidelines. He is occupying public space and obstructing the passage, so he must be removed. Unless he is given a chance, but at present, there seems to be no indication that this will happen.
Then there is Davide Frattesi, another player who has been looking elsewhere for happiness for at least a couple of sessions. So far, no one has ever come forward with a purchase proposal. The most the Nerazzurri have obtained is a loan offer with the right to redeem, a track that fell through when the Nerazzurri realised they would not be able to get their hands on Curtis Jones.
THE EXTERIORS
On the flanks, the only player certain of staying is Dimarco, who will soon reach an agreement for a new contract renewal with Inter. We have already discussed Carlos Augusto, as we have done numerous times with Dumfries, who changed agents a few months ago in the hope of eventually fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League. The Dutchman has a release clause and hopes that some prestigious club will come forward to pay it in the summer. Then there is Luis Henrique, a player who is struggling in fifth place and whom Chivu would have no problem saying goodbye to.
THE ATTACK
Up front, the only real unknown seems to be Thuram. The French striker is having a very difficult season, and Inter must seriously consider his future. He will be 29 in August and has a contract worth €6.5 million per season until 2028. If the intention is to cash in, it must be done by this summer, otherwise his contract will have to be renewed, but will the player accept the same terms? It is a fair question to ask because we are currently at a crossroads.