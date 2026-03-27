Among the meetings scheduled for April at Viale della Liberazione, there will also be a few dedicated to the Under-23 project. The first year is now drawing to a close; there will be time for final assessments and the necessary reflections, but it was important to lay the foundations for the future. After a promising start, Vecchi’s team faced an unexpected dip in form – a rollercoaster ride that is, however, part and parcel of the game, given that this is the second team’s debut season in Serie C. Soon, however, the project and the philosophy behind it will need to be reviewed, likely with an eye on how things will pan out with the current manager, Stefano Vecchi, who is not entirely certain to be back on the bench next year. The current season has presented some challenges; there have been a few misunderstandings with the Primavera squad, and the training facilities have also caused some issues, which should, however, be resolved from next January, when it is hoped that Inter’s Under-23s will be able to join the first team at Pinetina, once the work at Appiano Gentile is complete.
Translated by
Inter: the Under-23s are moving home – from next year, home matches will be played at the Breda. An update on the project
AND IT WILL RUN
Meanwhile, it is now certain that the team will be leaving the stadium in Monza, the ground that has been hosting the Nerazzurri for the current season. From next season onwards, matches will be played at the Breda stadium in Sesto San Giovanni, where the women’s team is also expected to be based should they qualify for next season’s Champions League. As for future plans regarding squad building, the approach is likely to be to bring in a few more young players to develop for the first team, given that there are few such prospects in the current squad. Among the players expected to start playing for the Under-23s next year are Zouin, born in 2006, and Mattia Marello, born in 2008.
STEFANO VECCHI IS THE PRIORITY
The issue of the manager will be addressed at the end of the season; Inter’s priority is to continue entrusting the team to Stefano Vecchi, but everyone will need to start afresh with the same conviction. If not, the parties may part ways. In that case, the Nerazzurri would have to consider a range of options, both internal and external. But it is still too early to draw any firm conclusions.