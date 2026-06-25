Inter & Netherlands defender on verge of surprise transfer to Greek giants

The traditional Greek powerhouse face an intensive summer schedule as they look to end a painful domestic league title drought stretching back to 2010. Neestrup's squad are scheduled to fly out for a pre-season training camp in the Netherlands next week, a trip highlighted by a friendly encounter against Eredivisie giants Ajax.

De Vrij, who was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the World Cup squad due to a nagging groin injury, will look to complete his medical swiftly to integrate into the squad.