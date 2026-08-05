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Inter Milan reject massive €40m Brentford bid for Aleksandar Stankovic as Cristian Chivu builds around young star
Nerazzurri stand firm against Premier League interest
Inter have made a significant statement by slamming the door shut on a major departure. Stankovic, who returned to the club this summer after a stellar campaign with Club Brugge, has found himself at the centre of a bidding war. The Serbian youth international was instrumental in Brugge’s Jupiler Pro League title win, earning the prestigious Young Player of the Year award in Belgium.
Despite the financial allure of such a deal, the response from the club was swift and unanimous. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter, the player himself, and the Stankovic family all aligned on a firm "no thank you" to Brentford's €40 million offer.
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Chivu identifies the heir to Calhanoglu
A primary reason for Inter’s refusal to sell lies in the tactical vision of Chivu. The Romanian tactician has been utilizing the pre-season to integrate Stankovic into a specific role within his five-man midfield. Specifically, the youngster is being groomed as the primary deputy to Hakan Calhanoglu. Finding a reliable alternative for the Turkish international has been a priority for the coaching staff, as previous experiments involving Piotr Zielinski, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and even Nicolo Barella in the deep-lying playmaker role have yielded mixed results. Stankovic offers a natural fit for the position, combining technical security with the tactical discipline Chivu demands.
The trust placed in Stankovic is described as unconditional by those close to the training ground. By keeping him in the squad, Chivu secures a vital tactical insurance policy for a long campaign across multiple competitions. However, this decision creates a ripple effect in the market. Inter remain heavily interested in Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, a player Chivu admires immensely for his energy and versatility. The English midfielder is viewed as an ideal addition, but the central areas are currently overcrowded.
The defensive pursuit of Cristian Romero
While the midfield situation remains a puzzle of exits and arrivals, the defensive department is where Inter are looking to add elite experience. The Nerazzurri have now turned their full attention toward Cristian Romero. The Argentine is seen as the final piece of the defensive puzzle, providing the aggression and leadership needed to compete at the highest level in Europe.
President Giuseppe Marotta and Sporting Director Piero Ausilio have already done the heavy lifting with Tottenham Hotspur. Reports indicate that an agreement on the transfer fee has been reached between the two clubs, removing a major hurdle. However, the deal has hit a temporary stalemate due to personal terms. Romero is reportedly requesting a salary in the region of €7 million per season. Given that Benjamin Pavard is currently on €5 million, the Inter hierarchy is wary of stretching their wage structure too far.
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Strategic patience in the market
The current state of play suggests Inter are operating with a high degree of strategic patience. They are not in a rush to sell their most promising youngsters, as evidenced by the Stankovic-Brentford saga, yet they remain ambitious in their pursuit of established global stars like Jones and Romero. The deadlock over Romero’s wages and the crowded midfield indicate that the final weeks of the window will require some creative accounting and perhaps a high-profile departure to balance the scales.
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