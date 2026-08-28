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Inter Miami appoint Lionel Messi's former Argentina team-mate Kily Gonzalez as new head coach to replace Guillermo Hoyos
A new era begins in South Florida
Inter Miami have acted decisively to arrest their recent slump by naming former Valencia and Inter Milan winger Kily Gonzalez as their new head coach. The club announced the move on Thursday, confirming that Gonzalez will succeed Hoyos, who had been leading the team on a permanent basis following a successful interim stint. The decision comes at a time when the Herons are struggling for form, currently navigating an ongoing five-match winless streak.
The club released an official statement to clarify the transition period, noting that the new boss is not yet ready to take his place on the touchline. "Inter Miami CF announced today that it has reached an agreement with Cristian Alberto "Kily" Gonzalez to become the Club’s new First Team head coach," the statement said. "Gonzalez will officially assume his duties once he receives the corresponding work permits. Guillermo Hoyos will provisionally continue in charge of the team until the arrival of the new head coach and his coaching staff."
- AFP
Reunited with a team-mate
One of the most compelling aspects of the appointment is the existing relationship between Gonzalez and club captain Messi. The two were team-mates for the Argentina national team in 2005, sharing the pitch during World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay. This kind of familiarity has become a recurring theme for the franchise, as every manager to take charge during the Argentine's time in MLS has shared a pre-existing connection with Messi.
While the personal chemistry is evident, the 52-year-old arrives with a managerial record that has drawn some scrutiny. He previously led Argentine top-flight sides Rosario Central, Union de Santa Fe, and Platense, but he has yet to secure a major trophy as a coach. His pedigree as a player remains unquestioned, however, having enjoyed a storied career in Europe with Zaragoza and Valencia in La Liga before a high-profile move to Serie A giants Inter Milan.
- Imagn
The end of the Hoyos chapter
Hoyos departs the head coaching role after a tenure that began in transitional circumstances. Originally the club’s sporting director, he took over as interim manager in April to replace Javier Mascherano. His early impact was undeniable, as he recorded the most successful start for any coach in the club's history.
The club expressed their gratitude for his service in the official announcement, adding: "Inter Miami would like to especially highlight and thank Hoyos for his commitment and full dedication to the Club, demonstrated by his willingness to assume the role during this period, which began last April." While results eventually cooled off, Hoyos played a vital role in keeping the team competitive at the Eastern Conference.
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Searching for the winning formula
The timing of the change suggests the Inter Miami hierarchy felt a fresh perspective was needed to avoid a late-season collapse. The Herons have not tasted victory in league play since July 25, a drought that has threatened to undermine their pursuit of the MLS Cup. The focus now shifts to how Gonzalez will organize a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Luis Suarez and Messi.
Expectations remain sky-high in Fort Lauderdale, where anything less than silverware is considered a disappointment given the investment in the roster. Gonzalez faces an immediate challenge to implement his tactical ideas while the pressure of the postseason race intensifies. Fans will be eager to see if the Rosario connection between the new manager and his star player can provide the spark necessary to propel Miami back to the top of the standings.
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