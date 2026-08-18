Ian Wright warns Arsenal of Chelsea threat in Premier League title race and insists Gunners need more marquee signings

Arsenal kicked off their season in style with an emphatic victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, but Wright remains unconvinced that the squad is fully prepared for the long haul. Despite the arrivals of Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes, the former striker insists that Mikel Arteta needs more elite quality to reach the next level.

"Arsenal still have a lot of business to do and things have been slow up to this point. I know the World Cup would have had a big effect on that, but as we know how important it is to start this league strong, the sooner those new players can come in, the better," Wright told Metro.

"We heard what the manager said after the Champions League final defeat about what was needed for the next level for this club so that’s what we are going to hold the club to."



