'I spoke with Rúben Dias' – Why Manchester City starlet Claudio Echeverri chose Benfica switch

According toA Bola, Claudio Echeverri arrived in Lisbon on Tuesday night from Manchester to finalise the details of his loan move to Benfica from Manchester City. The Eagles have secured an option to buy the 20-year-old attacking midfielder at the end of the temporary agreement.

The highly-rated playmaker is scheduled to undergo medical examinations before signing his contract and being officially presented. Benfica are rushing to complete the formalities ahead of submitting their registered squad list to UEFA for the upcoming Europa League campaign.

Echeverri previously experienced temporary spells at Bayer Leverkusen and Girona FC after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City in January 2024.