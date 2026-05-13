Eintracht Frankfurt paid Paris Saint-Germain €6.5 million for Dina Ebimbe, yet the midfielder managed only eleven minutes of first-team action between November 2024 and September 2025. A planned winter move to AS Monaco collapsed at the last hurdle after he failed a medical.

Although he excelled during a loan at Stade Brest, scoring five goals in 26 appearances, all signs now point to a return to SGE. Twelfth-placed Brest do hold a €7m buy option, yet that fee remains well beyond the club's previous €5m transfer record.

"I don't know for sure, but I don't expect it. I'll probably go back to Frankfurt for now," the midfielder says. Back in Frankfurt, he will find a changed landscape. Under former coach Dino Toppmöller, he was ultimately sidelined, even banned from first-team training. Nevertheless, Dina Ebimbe is eager for a second chance under the new sporting management.

"I'm coming back as a new person. (...) I love Frankfurt, I love this club, I love the fans. They've done a lot for me; I can't deny that. That's why I respect their decisions," he said.

Should he still find no room in Frankfurt, he is ready: "If they give me this chance under the new manager, I'll certainly give one hundred per cent. And if not, I'll still give my all to be in top form for another club."