"I gave a personal guarantee": Real Madrid's presidential candidate has caused a stir with his latest comments on his transfer promises

"That's all part of the game. We had to protect the player, and we discussed it before and after with Pablo Barquero, Rodri's agent. Rodri's situation is different from Haaland's; Haaland has a release clause," Riquelme stated.

The businessman thus confirms that concrete deals were being struck behind the scenes. In Spain, however, grandiose transfer promises in the run-up to club elections are traditionally considered good form.

Historical examples, such as Florentino Pérez's signing of Luís Figo in 2000, show that such announcements can swing elections. Nevertheless, many observers and socios regard Riquelme's current pronouncements with healthy scepticism, seeing them as classic—and ultimately untenable—election promises.