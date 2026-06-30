'I expect to leave' - Yan Diomande issues clear response after RB Leipzig insist winger won't be sold despite PSG agreement

Speaking to Nettavisenat a press conference ahead of Ivory Coast's round of 32 World Cup tie against Norway, the youngster stayed remarkably calm when quizzed about the intense speculation surrounding his future. Despite attempts by his employers to completely shut down any talk of a move, the attacker did not hesitate to confirm that he anticipates moving to a new club.

Diomande stated: "First of all, my dream is to play for my country and make history with my country. I don't have Instagram anymore, so I can't see anything at all. But I expect to leave, of course, and I have an agent who will take care of the rest. For me, the most important thing right now is to focus on the World Cup with my country and make history here."