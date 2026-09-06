Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic hails 'amazing' start as Tigers maintain unbeaten run and clean sheet record

Jakirovic could not hide his delight at his side's resilience against European regulars after recently celebrating a new two-year contract. He told Sky Sports: "We could have won, but they also had a few chances in the second half. We won't be ungrateful for seven points after three games and another clean sheet. It's a great result for us.

"It's amazing! If someone offered me seven points before the start of the season, I would have signed immediately! Especially against who we have played! It is a great example for us and we have to continue like this, because we have shown that we can compete at this level."