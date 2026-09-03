Hull City release scathing statement as new signing Robinio Vaz is targeted with racist abuse online

Premier League newcomers Hull City have taken a firm stand against online hate after their deadline day acquisition, Vaz, was subjected to racist messages. The club was forced to remove a social media post intended to welcome the 19-year-old forward after it was flooded with offensive replies.

In a detailed statement, the club expressed their disgust: 'Hull City condemns the abhorrent racist abuse directed towards our new signing Robinio Vaz on social media. No individual should ever experience discriminatory abuse, and the club will provide Robinio with our full support. Hull City has a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of discrimination and in the last 24 hours, we have been in communication with the Premier League, anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out and the relevant social media companies.'