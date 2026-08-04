Newly-promoted Hull City join West Ham in race to sign £20m Tottenham outcast

According to The i Paper, Hull have joined West Ham in the race to sign Tottenham winger Solomon. Spurs plan to sanction at least three departures before the transfer window closes and have slapped a £20m price tag on the 27-year-old Israel international, although opening bids are expected to fall between £10m and £20m.

Since joining on a free transfer from Fulham in 2023, Solomon has managed just five senior appearances for Spurs and has spent time on loan at Leeds United, Villarreal, and Fiorentina.







