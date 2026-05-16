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Heartbreak for Cristiano Ronaldo & Al-Nassr as Saudi giants lose AFC Champions League Two final on home soil to Gamba Osaka
Japanese giants cause upset in Riyadh
In a packed King Saud University Stadium, Al-Nassr were heavy favourites to become the first Saudi Arabian side to lift the AFC Champions League Two trophy. However, the script was torn up in the 30th minute when Deniz Hummet produced the decisive moment of the match. The Gamba Osaka forward turned brilliantly to meet an Issam Jebali pass before burying a clinical finish into the bottom right corner of the net.
The goal came against the run of play, as Jorge Jesus’ side had dominated the opening exchanges. The visitor's goal sparked scenes of disbelief among the home support, who had watched their star-studded lineup miss several early opportunities. Despite the overwhelming possession enjoyed by the Riyadh-based club, Gamba’s disciplined defensive unit held firm to preserve their lead until the half-time whistle.
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Frustration for Ronaldo and Mane
Al-Nassr’s offensive heavyweights, including Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, endured a night of significant frustration in front of goal. Mane had the first real opening after eight minutes, but his effort lacked the necessary power to beat 18-year-old goalkeeper Rui Araki. Ronaldo also saw chances go begging in a frantic first half as the pressure mounted on the Saudi Pro League outfit.
The veteran Portuguese forward was central to Al-Nassr’s late charge for an equaliser, but he found himself thwarted at every turn. In the 86th minute, Ronaldo appeared to have a clear sight of goal, only for a heroic last-ditch block from Genta Miura to deflect the ball for a corner. It was a sequence that summed up a night where the bounce of the ball simply would not go Al-Nassr’s way.
Araki heroics keep Al-Nassr at bay
The second half was a story of relentless Al-Nassr pressure met by a wall of blue and black. Japanese teenager Rui Araki produced a breakout performance on the continental stage, denying the likes of Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez with a series of composed saves. Felix came closest to a leveller when his powerful strike beat the goalkeeper but rattled the upright, leaving the stadium in stunned silence.
As the clock ticked down, Jorge Jesus turned to his bench, introducing Kingsley Coman and Salem Al Najdi to find a clinical edge. Mane forced another save from Araki in the 72nd minute, while Mohamed Simakan missed a golden headed opportunity. Despite laying siege to the Japanese goalmouth in the final ten minutes, the equaliser never materialised for the home side.
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Continental glory returns to Osaka
For Gamba Osaka, the victory marks their first major continental trophy since their AFC Champions League success in 2008. They successfully navigated a hostile atmosphere in Riyadh with a performance built on defensive resilience and clinical counter-attacking. While the Saudi giants have spent heavily to bring global icons to the Middle East, it was the collective spirit of the J-League side that ultimately prevailed.