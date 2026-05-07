As kicker reports, it has been clear for some time that the German international will not extend her contract with the Kraichgau club, which expires on 30 June 2026, and will therefore move to a top club on a free transfer.
Translated by
He scores goals for fun, and a major transfer involving the DFB star is edging closer
Arsenal are set to be Cerci's new club, though nothing has been officially signed and her departure from Hoffenheim has yet to be announced. The 25-year-old is clearly seeking a fresh challenge.
However, she will not be moving to a Bundesliga rival. Wolfsburg coach Stephan Lerch acknowledged this in March: "We wouldn't have minded if she'd chosen VfL. It's no secret that I tried my best to bring her to Wolfsburg."
Wolfsburg will still need to replace top scorer Lineth Beerensteyn and Alexandra Popp after the season, but Cerci will not be part of that rebuild. As for her next step, she says, "Of course I want to win titles. In principle, I'm open to going abroad at some point, but I haven't thought about it yet."
Selina Cerci has established herself as one of Germany's most prolific goalscorers over the past several years.
Cerci has long been among the Bundesliga's leading scorers, first at 1. FC Köln and now at Hoffenheim. A cruciate ligament tear in 2022 and additional knee surgery hampered her progress at a young age, but she has stayed largely injury-free for the past two years and claimed last season's Golden Boot with 16 goals.
She is on course for the same this season too, having already scored 16 goals in 21 matches. Pernille Harder of FC Bayern follows in second place with 15 goals in 23 matches.
Despite her impressive scoring rate in the Bundesliga, she remains a secondary option in the DFB women's team under national coach Christian Wück. In the recent World Cup qualifiers against Austria, Cerci appeared only in the first match, entering as a substitute in the 65th minute. At last year's European Championship, she primarily served as a super-sub behind Lea Schüller, Jule Brand and Klara Bühl.