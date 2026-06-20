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'He's not worth mentioning' - Jurgen Klopp fires back at ex-Netherlands star over severe Virgil van Dijk criticism
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Klopp defends his former captain
Klopp has hit back at Van der Vaart after the former Netherlands midfielder singled out Virgil van Dijk for heavy criticism. Speaking in his role as an expert for MagentaTV ahead of the Netherlands' World Cup clash with Sweden, Klopp expressed his disbelief at the nature of the attacks directed toward his former Reds talisman.
Van Dijk, who served as the defensive cornerstone of Klopp’s most successful Liverpool teams between 2018 and 2024, found himself under the microscope following a shaky defensive display against Japan during a 2-2 draw earlier in the tournament. Klopp, however, remains steadfast in his belief that the 34-year-old remains a world-class operator.
The 'Boeing 747' comparison
The controversy ignited when Van der Vaart, working as a pundit for Dutch broadcaster NOS, offered a stinging analysis of Van Dijk’s mobility. The former Hamburg and Real Madrid star claimed he was "shocked" by the defender's performance, specifically criticising his ability to pivot and move in tight spaces.
“I have to be honest: I was quite shocked by Van Dijk,” Van der Vaart said. “With him, I thought: that doesn’t look good. Especially while turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning. I hope he starts turning a bit faster during the tournament.”
This colourful description did not sit well with Klopp, who values the leadership and technical quality Van Dijk continues to provide for Ronald Koeman’s side.
Klopp's scathing assessment of Van der Vaart
When asked about the comments, Klopp did not hold back, questioning Van der Vaart's credibility and his tendency to focus on the negative. The German tactician suggested that the pundit's words were more about seeking attention than providing meaningful tactical insight.
“I'm not entirely sure if it's worth mentioning Rafael van der Vaart,” Klopp fired back. “But if he ever says something positive about any player at some point, then I'll be happy to take him seriously again. You get the feeling he sees something, and then it has to be formulated in a flowery way, and then he's really against it. But that way it's really not important.”
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Van Dijk’s words bear fruit
Despite picking up the Player of the Match award, Van Dijk remained grounded when addressing the media after the Japan clash. The captain acknowledged that his side struggled to break down a well-drilled Japanese unit, which deployed a compact 5-4-1 formation for much of the evening.
“We played against a Japan that kept it very compact. That was difficult,” Van Dijk explained. “In the end, we start with a draw. We can certainly do better. Onto the next one.”
Van Dijk’s rallying cry clearly bore fruit, as the Netherlands bounced back in style to secure a resounding 5-1 victory over Sweden in their second match.
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