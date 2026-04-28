He is considered the number one transfer target for a top club: is Angelo Stiller set for a spectacular move this summer?

Stiller’s impressive performances and VfB’s double runner-up finish (second in the league and winners of the DFB-Pokal) have attracted attention from several top clubs. Last summer, the defensive midfielder was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, who needed a new playmaker after Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric joined AC Milan. In the Premier League, Chelsea FC are also monitoring the situation.

While Stiller’s contract runs until 2028 and includes a €36.5 million release clause, VfB can buy this out for a reported €2 million. That would give the club strong leverage in any transfer talks and let them set their own asking price.

Sport Bild reports that Stuttgart value Stiller at a minimum of €50m—a fee Juventus could only justify if they secure Champions League football. Currently fourth, the Old Lady is on course to qualify but holds just a three-point cushion over Como and Roma.