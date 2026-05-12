As national coach Graham Potter announced on Tuesday, the 21-year-old SGE player has been omitted from the 26-man squad that will represent the Scandinavians at this summer's tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
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"He is absolutely devastated": Bitter World Cup news for Bundesliga star
Moments earlier, Fotbollskanalen reported that Larsson would miss the World Cup: "He got a call informing him he wasn't in the squad, and Hugo is absolutely devastated. He's been part of the squad the whole time, but now he won't be there," the Swedish website quotes an insider as saying.
Larsson had been a regular in the squad for Sweden's recent training camps, yet he did not play a single minute in the play-off matches against Ukraine and Poland in March.
His most recent outing came in Sweden's 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Kosovo in September 2025, after which the 21-year-old missed several matches because of a muscle injury.
Larsson falls flat for Eintracht Frankfurt
Yet it is equally clear that Larsson is struggling to make an impact for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. Despite starting regularly under both SGE head coach Albert Riera and his predecessor Dino Toppmöller, he has failed to build on last term's promising form.
After 34 competitive matches, he has contributed only two goals and three assists. His international record is similarly underwhelming: no goals or assists in twelve appearances.
Sweden's World Cup squad: Kulusevski is also absent
In addition to Larsson, the squad will be without Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham Hotspur, who missed the entire season after knee surgery, and Roony Bardghji of FC Barcelona.