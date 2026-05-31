He hasn't played for months! Yet FC Barcelona are unexpectedly linked with a former €85m striker

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are currently negotiating with Al-Hilal over full-back Joao Cancelo. The Blaugrana want to secure the Portuguese defender—who joined on loan in January—on a permanent deal, prising him away from the Saudi Arabian runners-up.

During these talks, Al-Hilal also floated the possibility of including forward Darwin Núñez in the deal, though it remains unclear whether Barcelona initiated the idea or whether the Saudi club is proactively offering the out-of-favour Uruguayan.

The 26-year-old, who joined Al-Hilal from Liverpool last summer for €53 million, has not featured for the club since mid-February after being dropped when the squad's foreign-player limit was exceeded following Karim Benzema's arrival. Although his contract runs until 2028, speculation has persisted for months that Nunez could leave in the summer, especially after the Mirror reported that his deal had been terminated by mutual consent, which would allow him to move on a free transfer.

Before his axing, the Uruguayan had scored nine goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances for Al-Hilal.