'One of my favourite ever moments' – Harry Kane stunned as England fans serenade stars with unofficial World Cup anthem

Speaking on the Lions Den, Kane admitted the post-match celebrations ranked among his most memorable experiences with the national team. Kane also highlighted the significance of singing 'Wonderwall' together after the match.

"That was one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament," Kane admitted. "I know it’s just the first game, and we’re not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans, we know how much it means to them. I think they see how much it means to us.

"We have that connection right now, but just that moment, singing ‘Wonderwall’ in the stadium, everyone knew the words, and that was a really special moment, I thought.

"As first games go, to have that kind of support from everyone, and we know back home is the same. We know there would be plenty of beer getting thrown around, with it being a night game, so we love that stuff."