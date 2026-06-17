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Harry Kane gets second chance from penalty spot before matching Gary Lineker's World Cup record as England take lead against Croatia
Redemption from the spot for Kane
The drama began less than 10 minutes into the contest when Noni Madueke was caught by a clumsy challenge from Luka Modric inside the area. The referee, Clement Turpin, had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, giving England a golden opportunity to seize early control of the game.
Kane stepped up but saw his initial effort, which followed a characteristic stuttered run-up, saved brilliantly by Dominik Livakovic. While the Croatian players celebrated clearing the rebound, a VAR review intervened. Replays showed that Livakovic had strayed off his line prematurely, while Josko Gvardiol was also flagged for encroachment.
Kane shows nerves of steel before Baturina hits back
After a tense wait of over three minutes, Turpin ordered the kick to be retaken. Faced with the same goalkeeper, Kane showed nerves of steel to bury the ball into the exact same corner he had targeted moments earlier.
The goal provided Thomas Tuchel with the perfect start to his tournament tenure, though the lead proved to be fragile. Croatia responded well to the setback, eventually finding an equaliser through Martin Baturina, who curled a magnificent strike past Jordan Pickford from the edge of the box to stun the traveling supporters.
Tuchel was far from happy with the team's distribution and shape in the opening 45 minutes. The German tactician was reportedly heard barking instructions at human highlight reel Jordan Pickford, telling the Everton stopper: "Do as I told you." It served as a reminder of the high standards and intense pressure accompanying the Three Lions’ quest for a first trophy in 60 years.
Kane matches Lineker's record
England refused to let the equaliser derail their momentum for long, and it was that man Kane again who provided the solution. Proving he is much more than just a specialist from 12 yards, the Bayern Munich striker rose highest to meet a cross with a thumping header that restored England's advantage before the interval. The successful strike was more than just a crucial goal; it saw Kane equal Gary Lineker’s long-standing record of 10 goals for the most goals scored by an England player at the World Cup.
However, Kane's joy was short-lived. In the final minute of the first half, Croatia struck back once again as Petar Musa found the equaliser, drawing his side level to bring a thrilling opening 45 minutes to a close at 2-2.
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Bellingham strikes in second half
England the second-half off to the perfect start when Jude Bellingham fired in to make it 3-2. The Three Lions enjoyed a dominant start to the period, aiming to build on their lead against strong opponents.
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