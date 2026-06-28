AFP
Harry Kane makes more history with England by breaking Gary Lineker’s World Cup goal record & now has Brazilian GOAT Pele in his sights
Record-breaking night in North America
The England captain made history on Saturday evening, doubling the Three Lions' lead with a clinical header from a Jude Bellingham cross to secure a 2-0 win over Panama. The strike was Kane's 11th on the world stage, moving him clear of the legendary Lineker, who had previously held the national record with 10 goals scored across the 1986 and 1990 tournaments.
Speaking after the whistle, Kane expressed his pride at reaching the landmark. "It is a proud one for sure," the striker told BBC Sport. "I spoke before the tournament about the World Cup being the biggest competition we play as professional footballers, so to get to 11 goals is a proud feeling. It is always hard to take in. I just want to enjoy this moment with the team, enjoy being top of the table. I never take these moments for granted. Another good milestone to hit, and I hope it is not the last one in this tournament."
- GOAL
Chasing the Brazilian GOAT
With Lineker now in the rearview mirror, Kane has shifted his focus to the global leaderboard. His next target is none other than Brazilian icon Pele, who sits just one goal ahead of him with 12 World Cup strikes. Pele achieved his tally across four tournaments and 16 appearances - the exact number of games Kane has played to reach his current mark of 11 goals.
The 32-year-old is also climbing the ranks toward the all-time greats. While Lionel Messi has extended his lead at the top with 18 goals, Kane has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's total of 10. He now trails Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who famously netted 15 times, and Miroslav Klose and Kylian Mbappe, who both currently sit on 16 goals apiece. Given his current scoring rate, the England captain could feasibly break into the all-time top five before the 2026 tournament concludes.
Tuchel stands by his talisman
The record-breaking performance against Panama was a perfect response to critics following a difficult outing earlier in the week. Thomas Tuchel was forced to come to his captain's defence after Kane recorded just 19 touches during a frustrating goalless draw against Ghana in Foxborough. Despite that quiet night, the German manager refused to substitute his star man, insisting that world-class players deserve the responsibility.
"Does Argentina rely too heavily on Messi and France rely too heavily on Mbappe? It is just what it is," Tuchel told reporters. "They are world class players and they do normally what they do. To rely on Harry is just a natural thing because he loves the responsibility and he takes it... We rely on Harry because we can, because he's our forward but we don't over-rely on him."
- AFP
Consistency across three tournaments
Kane's longevity is perhaps his most impressive trait, as he becomes only the second England men's player to score at three different World Cups, joining David Beckham in that exclusive club. After winning the Golden Boot with six goals in Russia 2018 and adding two more in Qatar 2022, his three goals in the current campaign have been vital in guiding England into the last 32.
Lineker himself has been vocal in his praise for the man who broke his record, recently labeling Kane as "the greatest English striker we've ever had." With England sitting pretty at the top of Group L and safely through to the knockout rounds, they are now set to face DR Congo in the Round of 32, with the winner of Mexico versus Ecuador awaiting them in the Round of 16. The stage is set for Kane to continue his assault on the history books as the Three Lions look to end their long wait for silverware on the global stage.