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FC Internazionale v Como - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport

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Hakan Çalhanoğlu sends San Siro into a frenzy as Inter Milan storm into the cup final with a dramatic comeback

Coppa Italia
Inter vs Como
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H. Calhanoglu

Surprise Italian outfit Como 1907 fell short in their bid to reach their first Coppa Italia final, after a dramatic semi-final clash.

Featuring former German Under-21 international Marc Oliver Kempf in the starting XI, the Lombards surrendered a 2-0 lead in the return leg against local rivals Inter Milan and ultimately went down 3-2 (1-0).

  • The first leg in Como finished 0–0. Just nine days earlier, Como had squandered a 2–0 lead at home against Inter in the league, eventually losing 3–4. In the 1985–86 season, Como were eliminated by Sampdoria Genoa in their only previous cup semi-final.

    Martin Baturina (32’, assist: former HSV pro Ignace Van der Brempt) and Lucas Da Cunha (48’) put Cesc Fabregas’s side ahead. In the closing stages, Inter, inspired by the outstanding Hakan Calhanoglu, turned the game around: the former Bundesliga player (HSV, Leverkusen) scored twice himself (69th, 86th) and set up the third goal for Petar Susic (89th).

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  • FC Internazionale v Como - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport

    Comeback against Como: Inter will face either Lazio or Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

    Powerful centre-back Kempf thundered a header against the crossbar in the 10th minute. German forward Nikolas Kühn stayed on Como’s bench, while Inter defender Yann Bisseck came on as a substitute.

    Inter will face either Lazio or Atalanta Bergamo in the final on 13 May in Rome, following a 2-2 draw in the first leg. The second leg follows on Wednesday at 21:00 on DAZN in Bergamo. Inter now stand on the verge of a tenth cup triumph; their last final appearance came in 2023. Twelve points clear of city rivals Milan in the league, the Nerazzurri can complete only their third domestic double—after 2005/06 and 2009/10—should they lift the trophy.

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