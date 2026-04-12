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Karim Malim

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Guardiola sends a “subtle message” to Arsenal and explains the reason behind City’s resurgence

P. Guardiola
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The sun sets behind City’s secret.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his side’s 3-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday, a result that kept City firmly in the Premier League title race.

The win lifts City to 64 points from 31 games, cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal—who have 70 points from 32 matches—to just six points, ramping up the title race in the closing stages of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, managed by Liam Rossiner, remain on 48 points in sixth place after 32 matches, underscoring their inconsistent campaign.

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    The secret to continuity

    Guardiola said after the match: “We’re in better shape, and in training everyone knows exactly what they have to do. We’ve faced three strong opponents, three Champions League teams. We didn’t put in a complete performance for the full 90 minutes, but we were organised enough, didn’t concede many chances, and our attacking threat was always there.”

    He added:One of our secrets as a club and a system is that, after one success after another, we have remained humble and have constantly asked ourselves: what must we do to stay at the top? Winning once or twice is normal, but to remain at the top for nine years—with the exception of last season—that is what reflects the strength of the entire system.”

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    The Sun’s Joke

    Asked why Manchester City have been in such fine form in the final stages of the season, Pep Guardiola joked: “The sun! If it had been shining in November, we’d have been league champions by January… No, I’m joking, of course. In Manchester, the sun doesn’t shine very often.”

    Looking ahead to next Sunday’s 32nd-round clash with Arsenal in the Premier League, he added: “The Arsenal game will feel like a final for both teams, but there is a tactical detail we need to review, so we may make some adjustments.”

    He added that while everyone is focused on the Gunners clash, other fixtures—such as those against Brentford and Bournemouth—are equally crucial, stressing that the title race is far from over.

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    Respect comes before the clash.

    He added: "There is no pressure on Arsenal; they have built a strong team over the last two years, and we must respect that. Beating them is a very difficult task."

    Guardiola added, “I have great respect for Arsenal and for what they have achieved in recent years. I know the manager and the players well, and I know their quality and how they compete in all circumstances.”

    He then addressed City’s supporters, urging them to “respect Arsenal, because they are an exceptional team. Join us from the first minute and back us, because the players will give their all.”

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