'Take him as a coach!' - Furious Glenn Hoddle slams Thomas Tuchel for selecting Jordan Henderson over Crystal Palace hero Adam Wharton in England's World Cup squad

Tuchel's preference for 35-year-old Brentford midfielder Henderson over the young Palace star provoked widespread debate within the media. Speaking on TNT Sports, Hoddle questioned the tactical logic behind the selection, and said: "I was a little bit surprised, yeah.

"I think he suits three in midfield because he doesn’t get around the pitch that quickly so that might be a burden against him but certainly for me I love the way he looks forward and passes. He can hit the killer balls, those balls that takes the whole defence out with one pass. I’m not sure England have got many in the deep-lying positions who can do that on a consistent level. So I raised an eyebrow when I saw he wasn’t in the squad."

He added: "I understand why the manager has taken Jordan Henderson but if you want him to do that type of job just take him as a coach. There was a spot there for Adam Wharton. He was different class tonight, he was one of the players who played his normal game from the first minute to the last.

"He settled into the game and just showed everyone what he does, he got on the ball and passed and created. Palace weren’t at their best but he was doing all the right things and exactly what he does week in, week out. Fair play to him, it’s a big blow not to be on the plane to the World Cup but he’s finished the season on a real high."