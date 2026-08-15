'Nobody saw this coming' - Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits he was 'surprised' by Xavi's Netherlands move

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Feyenoord's Eredivisie clash against Go Ahead Eagles, the Dutch tactician reflected on his initial reaction to his former team-mate's arrival.

Discussing their personal exchange, Van Bronckhorst revealed: "He was very happy and honoured to take on this role. I sent him a message in Spanish. And I got a reply in Spanish, so he understood it."

He admitted to being caught completely off guard by the KNVB's decision: "I was surprised. Normally, you read about potential names in the newspapers beforehand. But nobody saw this coming. Still, it's nice to see a former colleague become head coach of Oranje."

The former left-back noted that Xavi's managerial qualities were evident during his playing days: "You notice that players in his position are always thinking about the team. Xavi had that. Phillip Cocu was another player like that - always focused on balance and positioning people."