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Alvino Hanafi

Hadj Moussa's Barca chance! Van Bronckhorst forgives winger after Saudi transfer collapse

Barcelona vs Feyenoord
A. Hadj Moussa
G. van Bronckhorst
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Champions League

Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that Anis Hadj Moussa has been re-integrated into the squad for their Champions League clash against Barcelona. The Algerian forward addressed his team-mates to resolve the issue following a collapsed multi-million euro move to Al-Ittihad.

  • Van Bronckhorst draws line under Hadj Moussa saga

    Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed that the club and Anis Hadj Moussa have put an end to the transfer drama of recent days. The Algerian winger has been included in the travelling squad for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

    Hadj Moussa missed Saturday's league match against NEC after arriving late on two occasions, with Van Bronckhorst stating his head was not in the game.

    The disruption stemmed from a multi-million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, which collapsed after they failed to provide a required bank guarantee.

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  • Anis Hadj MoussaGetty

    Winger addresses squad on training pitch

    Speaking at Feyenoord's pre-match press conference in Spain, Van Bronckhorst explained how Hadj Moussa took accountability to earn his place back in the group. The 24-year-old forward personally addressed his team-mates during training on Tuesday.

    Van Bronckhorst deemed Hadj Moussa's matchday choices unacceptable but praised his response once the transfer window closed.

    "He addressed the group on the training pitch," Van Bronckhorst stated. "It was serious and occasionally met with a laugh from the squad. It was a good way to put this behind us."

  • Ranks closed ahead of Camp Nou test

    Van Bronckhorst emphasised that the entire squad and coaching staff have moved forward together following Sunday's internal discussions. The manager reiterated that Hadj Moussa remains a crucial asset capable of deciding high-profile matches.

    Feyenoord travelled to Spain with 17-year-old debutant Jerayno Schaken included in the group, while Reiss Nelson missed out through injury.

    "When the deal fell through, he turned the page," Van Bronckhorst added. "There is no better match for him to let his feet do the talking."

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  • imago-sport-1082608260.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Focus turns to Barcelona clash

    Hadj Moussa has resumed full training and is in line to feature against the Spanish giants at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening.

    Feyenoord aim to translate their recent domestic victory over NEC into a strong opening display in the Champions League group phase.

    Van Bronckhorst and his players will look to keep their focus entirely on the pitch as they begin their European campaign.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY