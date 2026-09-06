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'Nothing has changed' - FIFA insist Infantino will stand for re-election despite growing opposition
Infantino stands firm amid growing pressure
FIFA has officially reiterated that Infantino will stand for a third term as president, despite a wave of widespread opposition and calls for him to step down from his post. The Swiss-Italian administrator has been under intense pressure since the collapse of his controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) scheme, a project that sought to sell minority stakes in the commercial and event operations of both the men's and women's World Cup to private investors.
A spokesperson for the governing body confirmed the president's intentions to The Athletic, stating: 'The FIFA President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election.'
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The collapse of the FIFA Forward Enterprise
The FFE proposal acted as a catalyst for the current civil war within football's hierarchy, leading to an unprecedented alliance of confederations against the FIFA leadership. When the plan was unveiled, UEFA announced that its member nations would boycott FIFA competitions, stating that they 'unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA's proposal.'
South American governing body CONMEBOL also weighed in on the commercial pivot, insisting that financial decisions 'must always serve the interests of football and never take precedence over its essence.' Faced with a total blockade from the game's major powers, Infantino was forced to retreat, eventually confirming that the proposal would be scrapped.
Direct response from the FIFA president
In his statement confirming the death of the FFE project, Infantino acknowledged the deep divisions the plan had caused among the world's football stakeholders. He said: 'Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place.'
Infantino further commented on his plans to heal the rift, adding: 'Moving forward, my intent is to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks in the spirit of shared interest in our game, and with the objective to continue growing football everywhere, particularly in those countries that mostly need our support.'
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Controversy and political ties under scrutiny
Beyond commercial ventures, Infantino's tenure has been marked by frequent controversy, ranging from skyrocketing ticket prices at the recent World Cup to the perceived interference in disciplinary matters. The decision to overturn a one-match ban for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun drew significant criticism, particularly as it followed reports of a call between Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump.
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