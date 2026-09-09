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Gasperini's Dybala delight! Roma boss claims Argentine superstar makes Giallorossi unstoppable in Europe
Gasperini readies Roma for Champions League return
Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini expressed immense pride as his team prepares to make their Champions League return against Fenerbahce in Istanbul. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Italian tactician noted that while Roma have performed admirably in the Europa League in recent years, the opening matchday of the Champions League always brings unique excitement.
Gasperini acknowledged that facing the Turkish side presents a novel challenge, as the two clubs have had few opportunities to cross paths.
"Roma have been missing from the Champions League for years, but they’ve done well in the Europa League," Gasperini stated. "Matchday one always arouses curiosity."
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Manager hails Dybala's extraordinary form
Gasperini focused heavily on Paulo Dybala, showering the Argentine forward with praise for his early-season impact and physical consistency. Dybala has enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign, establishing himself as the focal point of Roma's attack.
The manager emphasized that Dybala's form represents his highest level in recent years, directly elevating the entire squad.
"Dybala is proving his worth," Gasperini said. "The level he’s reached this early season is the best he’s seen in recent seasons. He has extraordinary consistency, and with him, we’re stronger."
Gasperini warns against underestimating Fenerbahce
Addressing the opposition, Gasperini demanded full respect for Fenerbahce, warning that the Turkish giants possess a squad deep enough to cope with key absences. Despite Marco Asensio and Matteo Guendouzi being unavailable for the hosts, Gasperini expects a stern physical and tactical test in Istanbul.
He urged his players to maintain confidence in their own abilities while maintaining focus throughout the encounter.
"We must have great respect for our opponents," Gasperini noted. "Fenerbahce have a very deep squad; they won’t pay dearly for the absences of Asensio and Guendouzi. We’ll face a very strong Fenerbahce."
- IPA Sport
Squad depth essential for heavy fixture list
With a packed schedule awaiting Roma after the international break, Gasperini highlighted the critical role that squad rotation and substitutions will play. He expressed satisfaction with the club's summer business, noting that the bench now offers tactical flexibility without compromising quality.
Roma enter the Champions League tie seeking to maintain their early momentum across all competitions.
"Substitutions are crucial," Gasperini added. "This year we have the opportunity to play more players and bring in new solutions without losing quality."
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