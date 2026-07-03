AFP
Jurgen Klopp wants the job! Germany confirm ex-Liverpool coach's interest in replacing Julian Nagelsmann following resignation
DFB launches management restructure
Germany are searching for a new head coach after Nagelsmann handed in his resignation just four days after their round-of-32 World Cup exit against Paraguay. The DFB hierarchy held a three-hour crisis meeting in Frankfurt, resulting in a reported €7 million severance package to terminate his contract, which ran until 2028. Seeking to avoid historical delays in removing unsuccessful coaches, the football association moved swiftly to initiate contact with their primary target.
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Klopp signals immediate availability
In the DFB's official statement confirming Nagelsmann's exit, it added that executive leaders will immediately approach Klopp to negotiate terms for the vacant post. The 59-year-old, currently working as a television pundit and serving as global head of soccer for the Red Bull group, reportedly possesses a release clause specifically tailored for the national team job.
The DFB statement read: “Regarding the appointment of a new coach, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jurgen Klopp. He has already signalled his general willingness to take on the position.”
Departing coach offers apology
Nagelsmann leaves his post after nearly three years in charge, expressing deep regret for failing to guide the four-time world champions deeper into the tournament. Despite steering the nation through a brief revival during Euro 2024, the structural scars of two consecutive tournament failures forced the young coach to step aside for the collective good of the squad.
He stated: "The decision was anything but easy for me. My top priority has always been the success of the team. After such a bitter disappointment, it deserves the chance of a new beginning. I am sorry and hurt from the bottom of my heart that we disappointed you and couldn't give you any more football nights at this World Cup."
- AFP
Revitalised era beckons ahead
Germany face a race against time to formalise an agreement with Klopp before international football resumes later this year. The deflated squad will resume competitive action on September 24 with a Nations League fixture away against the Netherlands. Restoring tactical identity and elite defensive resilience will be entirely paramount to successfully navigate the next qualification cycle and rebuild fractured national confidence.
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