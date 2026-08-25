Italy in good hands! Gennaro Gattuso drops honest verdict on Roberto Mancini after World Cup heartache

Gennaro Gattuso has confessed that failing to guide Italy to the 2026 World Cup has left a permanent scar on his career. The former Azzurri boss stepped down from his position in April, just days after a painful playoff defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina condemned Italy to miss out on a third consecutive men's World Cup.

Speaking after guiding Lazio to a 1-0 victory at Bologna in their Serie A opener, the 2006 World Cup winner reflected candidly on his tenure. "I had 10 wonderful months," Gattuso said. "The lads I coached gave me their all. And it's a wound that will remain for as long as I live, because it was a deep wound."