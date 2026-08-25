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Italy in good hands! Gennaro Gattuso drops honest verdict on Roberto Mancini after World Cup heartache
A lifelong scar for Gattuso
Gennaro Gattuso has confessed that failing to guide Italy to the 2026 World Cup has left a permanent scar on his career. The former Azzurri boss stepped down from his position in April, just days after a painful playoff defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina condemned Italy to miss out on a third consecutive men's World Cup.
Speaking after guiding Lazio to a 1-0 victory at Bologna in their Serie A opener, the 2006 World Cup winner reflected candidly on his tenure. "I had 10 wonderful months," Gattuso said. "The lads I coached gave me their all. And it's a wound that will remain for as long as I live, because it was a deep wound."
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Backing successor Roberto Mancini
Following Gattuso's departure, the Italian Football Federation reinstalled Roberto Mancini as head coach in July. Mancini previously enjoyed a five-year stint between 2018 and 2023, famously lifting Euro 2020 before missing out on the 2022 World Cup. Despite the turbulent backdrop, Gattuso offered his full support to his successor, insisting the team is well-prepared for the future.
"I'd say he is a great coach with a wealth of experience," Gattuso noted. "He's a great manager; he's someone who has already won with the national team, and I obviously wish him all the best from the bottom of my heart."
Behind the scenes of the appointment
Mancini was not initially the primary candidate to succeed Gattuso at the helm of the national team. Andrea Pirlo emerged as the leading choice after high-profile approaches for Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were knocked back. However, a potential deal for Pirlo collapsed due to complications surrounding an existing sponsorship agreement with a betting firm. Meanwhile, Lega Serie A president Ezio Maria Simonelli revealed that the league strongly favoured a second spell for Antonio Conte, though the federation ultimately went with Mancini.
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Looking ahead to new challenges
While Gattuso has quickly refocused his energy on club football after signing a contract with Lazio in June, Italian football must now look to the future. Simonelli has urged the entire footballing community to unite behind Mancini as the Azzurri prepare for upcoming challenges. Attention now turns swiftly toward the UEFA Nations League, where Mancini's side will face Belgium on September 25. The veteran manager faces the immense task of restoring national pride and guiding Italian football back to the summit of the international game.
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