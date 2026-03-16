Gazzetta - Juventus eyeing Pellegrini: initial contact made, the idea came from Spalletti

Lorenzo Pellegrini is also among Juventus’ transfer targets. According to reports in *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, the Bianconeri are closely monitoring the situation of the Roma captain, whose contract is nearing its end.
At Continassa, they are following the development of the relationship between the midfielder and Roma with interest. At present, in fact, there appears to be little chance of an extension of his contract with Roma. This situation could open up interesting transfer prospects for Juventus, particularly given Luciano Spalletti’s high regard for the player.