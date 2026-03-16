'Ridiculous gimmick!' - Chelsea's bizarre huddle routine blasted by Gary Neville as he tells Liam Rosenior to 'just stop it'

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville did not hold back, characterising the huddle as an unwarranted distraction. "I thought it was extremely odd, really weird," the former England defender stated. "If you need a huddle 10 seconds before kick-off to motivate each other, you’ve done something wrong in your preparation." The former Manchester United captain argued that such displays are "just for show" and "almost cultish" before delivering a blunt ultimatum to the Chelsea boss: "I would stop it straightaway, nip it in the bud. Just stop it. It’s nonsense - the whole thing is nonsense."