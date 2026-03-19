Galatasaray threaten to SUE Liverpool over horrific Noa Lang injury

In the 76th minute of Wednesday's game, the 26-year-old collided with the advertising hoardings, falling to the floor in agony while clutching his wounded right hand. Lang was consoled by Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk as medical staff attended to him, before receiving oxygen and being taken off the field on a stretcher.

Eray Yazga, Galatasaray’s general secretary, confirmed the legal intent following the emergency, stating: “We made a complaint to Uefa representatives after the match. They also made their investigations. Uefa will evaluate the issue. We are in talks with lawyers. We will file a lawsuit for compensation to Uefa. We will ask for our victimisation in terms of salary to be eliminated.”