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SC Paderborn 07 v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'High frustration tolerance!' – Julian Schuster speaks out as Freiburg climb to top of Bundesliga

Bundesliga
Freiburg
M. Eggestein
J. Schuster
Paderborn

SC Freiburg sit atop the Bundesliga table following their 1-0 win at SC Paderborn. Julian Schuster's side lead Borussia Dortmund and SV Elversberg on goal difference, with match-winner Maximilian Eggestein and Schuster emphasizing the mental toughness behind their perfect start.

  • Freiburg take summit of Bundesliga

    SC Freiburg sit proudly at the top of the Bundesliga table after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over SC Paderborn. Julian Schuster's side extended their perfect start to the league season with two wins from two matches.

    Freiburg move to six points alongside Borussia Dortmund and surprise package SV Elversberg.

    However, Freiburg's superior +4 goal difference edges out Dortmund (+3) and Elversberg (+2) to keep them alone at the summit.

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  • imago-sport-1082400445.jpgSTEINSIEK.CH

    Eggestein hails defensive morale

    Match-winner Maximilian Eggestein reflected on the team's contrasting performance across both halves, praising the squad's grit after his 26th-minute volley secured top spot.

    "In the first half, we managed to control the game very well and deserved to lead," Eggestein stated. "However, in the second half, we allowed ourselves to be pressed too much and lost composure on the ball."

    "Even so, the defensive morale of the team today was outstanding, and winning a difficult match like this gives a huge boost to the squad's mentality," he added.

  • Schuster demands frustration tolerance

    Head coach Julian Schuster reinforced Eggestein's views, praising Paderborn's fierce resistance while explaining what was required from his players to stay top of the league.

    "We knew from the start that we would have to put in a huge amount of effort and energy if we wanted to bring something home from here," Schuster explained. "Their way of playing was very impressive."

    "We needed a very high level of frustration tolerance throughout the match," the manager added. "I am convinced Paderborn will secure many points at home this season considering how difficult this game was for us."


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  • imago-sport-1082391721.jpgSTEINSIEK.CH

    Gladbach test awaits league leaders

    With maximum points secured and the league summit in their hands, Freiburg now prepare to defend their top spot on home soil.

    Schuster will aim to maintain the squad's sharp defensive structure and winning momentum as expectations build.

    SC Freiburg welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Europa-Park Stadion next Saturday as they look to extend their stay at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Paderborn crest
Paderborn
SCP