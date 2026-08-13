Former Manchester United midfielder Fred agrees €2.5m return to boyhood club Atletico Mineiro

Fred's departure from Atletico Mineiro's youth setup occurred back in 2010 when he was playing in the under-17 category. He subsequently joined Internacional, where he successfully broke into the senior squad and caught the attention of international scouts. His performances for Colorado earned him a move to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, which served as his gateway to European football. During his time in Ukraine, he enjoyed significant success, winning three Ukrainian Premier League titles (2013–14, 2016–17, and 2017–18) alongside the Ukrainian Cup in 2017–18.

Following his transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £47 million, the Brazilian became a regular fixture in the midfield under various managers during his five-season stint at Old Trafford. He ultimately made over 200 appearances for the Red Devils and helped the club end a six-year trophy drought, with his crowning achievement coming in the 2022-23 season when he lifted the League Cup after featuring in the final victory against Newcastle United at Wembley.