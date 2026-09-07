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'Football has given me everything' - Former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello announces retirement after 512 professional matches

C. Tello
Barcelona
LaLiga
Real Betis
Fiorentina
FC Porto
Los Angeles FC
Al Fateh FC
Al Orobah

Former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35 following a career spanning 512 matches across six countries. The La Masia graduate, who enjoyed notable spells with Real Betis and Porto, called time on his playing days after a brief stint with UAE third-tier side Palm City FC.

  • Spanish winger hangs boots

    The La Masia academy graduate officially drew the curtain on his lengthy career on September 6 after racking up 512 professional appearances. Having initially burst onto the scene with Barcelona, he spent the peak of his playing days competing at the highest level for Porto, Fiorentina, and Betis. The winger most recently featured in the Middle East, turning out for UAE third-tier outfit Palm City FC since October 2025.

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    Forward shares emotional farewell

    The Spaniard released a heartfelt statement reflecting on the highs and lows of his footballing journey while expressing gratitude to his family, team-mates, and supporters.

    Writing via his official Instagram account, Tello said: "Today it is time to say goodbye to a part of my life. After so many years, so many matches, so many dressing rooms, so much joy and also difficult moments, the time has come to bring an end to professional football.

    "Football has given me everything. It has allowed me to fulfil dreams that once seemed impossible, meet people I will carry with me forever, and experience moments that will stay in my memory for a lifetime. I have been fortunate enough to wear shirts that mean the world to me and to share the journey with team-mates, coaches, club staff, friends, and above all, my family."

  • Decorated career bows out

    Across his travels, Tello amassed an enviable collection of silverware, including a La Liga title with Barcelona, a Copa del Rey triumph at Betis, and MLS Cup success with Los Angeles FC.

    Continuing his farewell message, he added: "To everyone who has ever cheered me on, supported me, criticised me, or simply been there: thank you. From the bottom of my heart. I leave with the peace of mind that I gave everything for this sport and with immense pride in the journey travelled.

    "Today my time as a professional footballer comes to an end, but everything football has taught me stays with me forever. Thank you, football."

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    New horizons beckon veteran

    Calling time on his playing days concludes a nomadic career that saw the winger ply his trade across Spain, Portugal, Italy, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Tello will now weigh up his options away from the pitch following more than a decade at the professional level. His wealth of experience across several elite European and global leagues could pave the way for a transition into coaching or sporting management.