Flick snubs Arbeloa: I won’t waste my energy responding to him

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has stressed the importance of squad rotation ahead of Saturday’s Catalan derby against Espanyol in La Liga’s 31st round.

Barça lead La Liga with 76 points, six clear of Real Madrid, while Espanyol are tenth on 38.

His remarks, relayed by Mundo Deportivo from Friday’s pre-match press conference, underline the club’s commitment to managing workloads.

The German coach stated, “Of course, we must manage playing time as usual. We have great quality in the squad, and whoever plays tomorrow will put in a fantastic performance.”

On the possibility of resting Lamine Yamal, he added, “It’s always good for him to start, but we’ll see; I haven’t decided yet—we’ll wait until tomorrow.”

He added that Gavi is a strong option to start, though he has yet to decide whether the young midfielder will play the full 90 minutes.

He added, “I’m happy Frenkie de Jong is back, but we’ll have to wait and see. He felt fine in training and will be on the bench.”

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Yamal’s wish to start clashes with Flick’s rotation policy ahead of the derby.