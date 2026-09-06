Luis lauds Luis! Monaco mastermind bows down to rival boss Enrique after stunning Parc des Princes shock

AS Monaco produced a stellar display under coach Filipe Luis to secure a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Trailing 1-0 at the break after suffering during a difficult opening half, the visitors executed crucial tactical adjustments to turn the game around. While goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky played a heroic role with vital saves to deny PSG, Luis was quick to shift attention toward his managerial counterpart after the final whistle.

"We had to suffer in the first half, but the players showed brave behavior and tactical execution against a top-tier team to turn the game around," Luis noted, praising his side's resilience.



