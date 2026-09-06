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'I'll keep pushing' - Filipe Luis confirms Monaco plan for Cruz Azul star Erik Lira

Transfers
Luis
E. Lira
Monaco
Ligue 1
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

AS Monaco will renew their push to sign Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira in upcoming transfer windows, head coach Filipe Luis has confirmed. The Mexican international was on the verge of moving to the Stade Louis II during the summer, but the switch fell through after Folarin Balogun's proposed departure failed to materialise.

  • Summer transfer collapsed late

    Lira's proposed move to France fell through after Monaco failed to finalise Balogun's departure to Everton before the summer window closed. The Mexican international was on the verge of completing a switch to Europe to bolster Les Rouge et Blanc's midfield options. Despite missing out on the deal, the Principality outfit have firmly kept the midfielder at the top of their transfer shortlist.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-MARSEILLEAFP

    Boss confirms future interest

    Luis openly reiterated his desire to land the defensive midfielder amid an impressive start to the Ligue 1 campaign, where the team took a maximum of nine points from their opening three matches. Asked whether he would make another attempt to sign the Cruz Azul standout, Luis told Fox: "Of course. I always want great players by my side. It couldn't happen, he couldn't come, but I'll keep pushing for him every transfer window that opens."

  • Tactician reveals high praise

    The Brazilian tactician's admiration for Lira dates back to his managerial stint at Flamengo when facing Cruz Azul. Luis added: "For me, Lira is top, top, top, top, top. He has the level to play in Europe. In fact, if you watch the Flamengo-Cruz Azul match, I put a man-marker on him. I never, almost never do that."

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  • Cruz Azul v Puebla - Torneo Apertura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    Fresh January bid anticipated

    Monaco are widely expected to table a fresh formal bid when the winter transfer window reopens to add depth to their midfield ranks. In the meantime, Lira remains an indispensable figure for Cruz Azul in Liga MX as he aims to maintain peak form ahead of a potential European move. Any switch to the Stade Louis II will hinge on squad movement and the clubs reaching an agreement over the transfer fee.

Liga MX
Cruz Azul crest
Cruz Azul
CRU
Santos Laguna crest
Santos Laguna
SAN
Ligue 1
Strasbourg crest
Strasbourg
STR
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM