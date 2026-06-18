Getty Images Sport
FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks attendance and TV records as USMNT, Mexico and Canada drive historic interest
- Getty Images Sport
Fans pack stadiums across North America
The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to generate unprecedented interest. As of June 17, more than 1.5 million spectators had attended matches across North America.
June 16 alone produced a World Cup record, with 281,223 fans attending matches. Argentina's clash with Algeria drew a capacity crowd of 69,045 in Kansas City, while France vs. Senegal attracted 80,545 spectators in New York/New Jersey. Norway vs. Iraq and Austria vs. Jordan also filled stadiums to more than 98 percent capacity.
- Getty Images Sport
USMNT delivers historic TV numbers
The United States' opening match against Paraguay became the most-watched football match ever broadcast in the United States, drawing 27.5 million viewers.
FOX recorded the most-watched FIFA World Cup match in English-language U.S. television history, reaching 18 million viewers. Telemundo added another milestone, delivering the most-watched USMNT World Cup match ever on Spanish-language television with 9.5 million viewers.
- Getty Images Sport
Mexico and Canada fuel regional growth
Mexico's tournament opener averaged 23.4 million viewers, making it the country's most-watched World Cup match of the 21st century. A remarkable 72.1 percent market share meant nearly three out of every four television viewers in Mexico watched El Tri's debut.
Canada also posted strong numbers, drawing an average audience of 3.1 million viewers. The match became the third-most-watched Canada Men's National Team World Cup game of the century.
- Getty Images Sport
More records could be ahead
With the group stage ongoing, attendance and viewership records could continue to fall. Host nations remain central to the tournament's momentum and big-time matchups, featuring marquee players, and knockout-round coiuld produce larger crowds and audiences as play continues into July.