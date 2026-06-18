FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks attendance and TV records as USMNT, Mexico and Canada drive historic interest

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to generate unprecedented interest. As of June 17, more than 1.5 million spectators had attended matches across North America.

June 16 alone produced a World Cup record, with 281,223 fans attending matches. Argentina's clash with Algeria drew a capacity crowd of 69,045 in Kansas City, while France vs. Senegal attracted 80,545 spectators in New York/New Jersey. Norway vs. Iraq and Austria vs. Jordan also filled stadiums to more than 98 percent capacity.



