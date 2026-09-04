AFP
'It will be special' - Ferran Torres fires warning to Barcelona as PSG star prepares for 'exciting' Champions League reunion
Torres completes blockbuster move to PSG
Torres has finalised a €50 million transfer to PSG after turning down the chance to extend his stay at Barcelona. The 26-year-old moves to the French capital following a standout campaign at the 2026 World Cup. Following Robert Lewandowski’s departure to the Chicago Fire, Barcelona expected Torres to lead their attack this season. However, with his contract winding down, the forward opted to test himself with the reigning European champions.
The Spaniard has already made an explosive start to life in Ligue 1. Coming off the bench against Stade Rennais with his new side trailing 2-0, Torres netted a second-half brace to rescue a 2-2 draw on his debut.
- AFP
Forward labels PSG transfer a step forward
Torres has openly discussed the motivations behind his high-profile exit from Catalonia. The attacker admitted that initial discussions with the French giants actually began before this summer's World Cup.
"The contacts with PSG began even before the World Cup," Torres admitted, as quoted by World Soccer Talk. "They called us and we talked. Then I had already made up my mind because I wanted to play for a club like PSG. It is a step forward in my career that I am super proud of because I am joining the European champion.
"PSG is right now the best team in Europe. They’ve won the last two Champions Leagues. And that puts more pressure on our rivals. We have to improve. We’ll try to win the Champions League for the third consecutive year."
Luis Enrique reunion played a key role
A significant factor in the transfer was the chance to reunite with PSG manager Luis Enrique. The pair built a strong working relationship during their time together with the Spanish national side.
"I have always said that Luis Enrique was like a father to me ever since I arrived at the Spanish National Team," he said. "He has always believed in me. He believed in me so that I would sign for PSG. He has always given me a lot of confidence, and I hope to repay it this season."
- AFP
Excitement builds for massive Barcelona reunion
Fate has already pitted Torres against his former employers. The 2026-27 Champions League league phase draw paired PSG with Barcelona, setting up a blockbuster clash at the Parc des Princes on October 20. The Spanish international expects an emotional occasion but remains fully focused on helping PSG secure a third consecutive European crown.
"The match against Barcelona will be special," Torres stated. "They were my teammates for four and a half years. It’s going to be an exciting match for me and for the team. PSG-Barcelona matches are always special. We will try to win, but we’ll see."
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