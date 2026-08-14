Fernando Diniz feels 'sadness' over Memphis Depay's exit and says a Corinthians return 'would be great'

Corinthians issued an official statement explaining that ending negotiations was strictly necessary to safeguard long-term economic stability: "Sport Club Corinthians Paulista has decided not to renew the contract of athlete Memphis Depay. This decision was taken solely and exclusively in consideration of the financial health of our institution, which demands rigorous balance and responsibility in the management of available resources. We would like to express our deep gratitude to player Memphis Depay and his entire team, who from the start of negotiations sought the best possible agreement."

The hierarchy added: "We understand that the process extended beyond the traditional deadline, but this is mainly due to the fact that we are dealing with a distinguished athlete. The Board also recognises and values the tireless efforts of all the institution’s departments that worked to make the athlete’s stay feasible."

However, Depay vented his fury on X over what he perceived as broken promises: "Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for 2 more years. This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided however to breach this engagement. I didn't want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly in order to preserve my interests. In the upcoming days I will speak publicly but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned."

To cushion the impact on a dressing room that lost a key figure in their three major trophy triumphs, including the Copa do Brasil, Diniz praised his squad's professionalism: "I think everyone felt it, everyone in the football department, because Memphis spent two years here. Beyond the trophies, he built relationships with everyone.

"Everyone was expecting and certain that he would make the trip. So there was frustration. But at the same time that things happen beyond our control, we had to unite even more to put in the performance we did.

"The players were extraordinary, as they have been with me in the vast majority of matches - showing dedication and sacrifice. They managed to turn a sad event into motivation to give an even bigger effort and secure a good result here."