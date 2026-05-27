Federico Valverde reveals how Aurelien Tchouameni fight affected him as Real Madrid midfielder thanks fans for support

Valverde has reflected on a turbulent period at Valdebebas following a physical disagreement with team-mate Tchouameni. The incident, which made headlines globally, saw the Uruguayan hit his forehead on a table during a heated argument, resulting in a scalp wound that required hospital treatment.

Speaking to the media about the altercation upon his arrival in Uruguay, Valverde struck a tone of resilience. "I feel great. I had the support and affection of all the Real Madrid fans and also of the club. Sometimes you have to go through these small obstacles in football and in life to learn to grow and mature," he said.