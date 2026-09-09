Federico Valverde admits Real Madrid stars IGNORED Jose Mourinho instructions during nervy Champions League win against Inter

Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Inter to kick off their European campaign, but the win was far from straightforward. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring early on, firing home a clinical finish to mark his 71st Champions League goal.

The hosts quickly doubled their advantage when club captain Valverde capitalised on a calamitous error from Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez. However, the host lost their grip on the match after the interval, allowing the Serie A side to apply heavy pressure.

Carlos Augusto eventually found the net for the visitors, setting up a tense finale at the Bernabeu. Thibaut Courtois, making his 100th appearance in the competition, was forced into several crucial saves to ensure Mourinho's men held on for the win.



