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'We were struggling!' - Federico Valverde reveals Jose Mourinho's half-time instruction that inspired Real Madrid to emphatic Real Sociedad victory
Mbappe fires Los Blancos to victory
Real Madrid secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. The hosts initially took the lead in the rearranged opening-round fixture but surrendered their advantage before the break as the visitors found an equaliser.
Following a crucial half-time intervention from manager Mourinho, Los Blancos emerged with renewed intensity. Mbappe spearheaded the second-half demolition, bagging a brilliant hat-trick to seal a comprehensive first home win of the campaign.
The triumph represents Real Madrid's second consecutive league victory. It follows a dramatic 2-1 success away to Espanyol last Saturday, ensuring Mourinho's men maintain a highly positive start to the domestic season.
- Getty Images Sport
Valverde breaks down tactical shift
Despite praising his team's initial energy, Valverde admitted that complacency crept in after their opening strike. The midfielder noted that losing patience allowed their opponents a clear route back into the contest.
"I saw a team that was very focused and working with great enthusiasm," Valverde said in his post-match interviews. "We worked very well, but we lacked some patience after scoring the first goal, which allowed them to equalise."
The Uruguayan revealed that Mourinho's half-time team talk completely shifted the match's momentum. The manager demanded a higher defensive line and a much more aggressive press to disrupt the visitors.
"We talked about pressing because we were struggling to win the ball back in their half," Valverde added. "At certain moments, we were playing with one player fewer. We adjusted that and became more comfortable. Our conversation with the coach at half-time helped us a lot, which is why the second half was excellent."
Maximising Mbappe's attacking brilliance
Mourinho's tactical tweaks provided the perfect platform for Mbappe to dominate the final 45 minutes. The adjustments ensured Real Madrid commanded possession higher up the pitch, feeding their star forward in dangerous areas to devastating effect.
Valverde was quick to highlight the France international's immense contribution and urged his team-mates to continually exploit his lethal finishing.
"He is amazing, unbelievable," Valverde continued. "We have to benefit from him as much as possible and pass him the ball so that he can score goals and feel happy. What he did today is something he has done many times throughout the year."
- Getty Images Sport
Building early momentum
With back-to-back victories secured, Real Madrid have established a formidable foundation for their league campaign. Integrating Mbappe's goalscoring prowess with Mourinho's high-intensity pressing will be vital as they look to build on this flawless domestic form and navigate the challenges of the season ahead. Mourinho's men will now aim to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on newly-promoted Malaga on Sunday.
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