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'Put your hands up and f*ck off!' - Chelsea icon John Obi Mikel tears into Enzo Fernandez for Real Madrid transfer remarks
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The comments that sparked the fury
The controversy began after Chelsea were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. Following a humiliating 8-2 round of 16 aggregate defeat, Fernandez told ESPN Argentina when asked if he will still be a Chelsea player next season: "I don't know. My focus is here for now, we have eight Premier League matches to play and the FA Cup. Then, the World Cup and we'll see after that."
The situation escalated when the 25-year-old midfielder spoke openly about his admiration for the Spanish capital amid links with Real Madrid. He said on LuzuTV: "I always tell [my wife] that if I have to choose a city to live in Europe, I really like Madrid. It's very similar to Buenos Aires, also because of the food."
'That's not a leader!'
Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, the Champions League winner expressed his fury at Fernandez.
Mikel, who spent 11 successful years in west London, was particularly unhappy with the timing of the World Cup winner's remarks. "That's not a leader," Mikel said. "That's something where if you have leaders, if you have leaders that players respect and look up to, you wouldn't come out and make those statements."
Icon tells midfielder to leave
Mikel was incensed that such comments were made by a player wearing the captain's armband in the absence of other senior figures. The Nigerian suggested that if Fernandez is unhappy with the current project under Liam Rosenior, he should seek an immediate exit from the club.
"You don't make that statement after we've been disgracefully dumped out of the Champions League, wearing the captain armband," Mikel added. "No player is bigger than the football club. If he's had enough, put your hands up and f*ck off. And we move on."
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Demanding respect for the badge
Despite Fernandez being tied to a long-term contract until 2032, Mikel insists the player must show more gratitude toward the institution. He reminded the Argentina international of the standards expected at Stamford Bridge.
"You cannot come out and say that it doesn't matter what is going on," Mikel concluded. "You should be grateful you're playing at a club like Chelsea Football Club. Because of the culture we built. I can understand there is a little bit of frustration, but you still have to respect the badge, you still have to respect the football club, you still have to respect the fans, because the fans are the ones who pay your wages."