Ex-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim set to join two-time Champions League winners in first managerial role since Old Trafford exit

Amorim is close to returning to management after being dismissed by Man Utd in January. The 41-year-old has been out of work since his departure from Old Trafford but is now being lined up to replace Mourinho at Benfica. According to The Sun, the Portuguese giants see Amorim as the leading candidate to take charge.

Despite his struggles in England, his reputation remains strong in Portugal following a successful spell with Sporting CP. The vacancy at Estadio da Luz has emerged because Mourinho is reportedly set to move to Real Madrid. Benfica have therefore begun planning for the next campaign with Amorim viewed as the preferred option to lead the team.